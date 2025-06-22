Left Menu

India's Timely Evacuation Effort for Sri Lankan Nationals in Iran

India has assured Sri Lanka of evacuating its nationals stranded in Iran amid Iran's conflict with Israel. Sri Lanka expressed gratitude, highlighting the enduring partnership between the two nations. The Indian mission in Iran will assist citizens from both Sri Lanka and Nepal following requests from their governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 00:09 IST
In a commendable act of international solidarity, India on Saturday assured Sri Lanka of its commitment to evacuate Sri Lankan nationals currently stranded in Iran. This development comes amid the ongoing conflict in the Islamic nation with Israel.

Sri Lanka extended heartfelt thanks to India, noting that this 'act of solidarity exemplifies the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries.' The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry used social media to express its sincere gratitude to the Government of India, appreciating the timely assistance.

The Indian mission in Iran confirmed its support, not only for Sri Lanka but also for Nepal, following requests from their respective governments. The Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry urged its nationals in Iran to liaise with the Indian Embassy in Tehran if evacuation was desired, citing the arrangement made with India to accommodate them on flights. Currently, fewer than 100 Sri Lankan nationals are in Iran, though around 20,000 are employed in Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

