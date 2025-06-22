Operation Midnight: U.S. Strikes Decimate Iranian Nuclear Dreams

In a bold military operation dubbed 'Operation Midnight', U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared a decisive victory over Iran's nuclear ambitions. The U.S. military utilized an array of advanced weaponry including 14 bunker-buster bombs and 26 Tomahawk missiles, supported by over 125 aircraft.

The operation, which aimed exclusively at nuclear facilities and steered clear of Iranian military and civilian targets, represents a significant escalation in Middle Eastern tensions. With the region already embroiled in conflicts across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, the strikes threaten to ignite further discord.

Hegseth underscored the operation's success as a testament to U.S. deterrence strength, noting that America's strategic assertiveness had returned forcefully under President Trump's leadership. The world, Hegseth warned, should heed the resolute message sent by the execution of Operation Midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)