Operation Midnight: U.S. Strikes Decimate Iranian Nuclear Dreams

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the success of Operation Midnight, a military strike aimed at dismantling Iranian nuclear facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:01 IST
In a bold military operation dubbed 'Operation Midnight', U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared a decisive victory over Iran's nuclear ambitions. The U.S. military utilized an array of advanced weaponry including 14 bunker-buster bombs and 26 Tomahawk missiles, supported by over 125 aircraft.

The operation, which aimed exclusively at nuclear facilities and steered clear of Iranian military and civilian targets, represents a significant escalation in Middle Eastern tensions. With the region already embroiled in conflicts across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, the strikes threaten to ignite further discord.

Hegseth underscored the operation's success as a testament to U.S. deterrence strength, noting that America's strategic assertiveness had returned forcefully under President Trump's leadership. The world, Hegseth warned, should heed the resolute message sent by the execution of Operation Midnight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

