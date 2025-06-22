Operation Midnight: U.S. Strikes Decimate Iranian Nuclear Dreams
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the success of Operation Midnight, a military strike aimed at dismantling Iranian nuclear facilities. Utilizing bunker-buster bombs, Tomahawk missiles, and numerous aircraft, the operation effectively ended Tehran's nuclear pursuits, while avoiding Iranian civilian and troop casualties. The move has escalated tensions in the Middle East.
In a bold military operation dubbed 'Operation Midnight', U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared a decisive victory over Iran's nuclear ambitions. The U.S. military utilized an array of advanced weaponry including 14 bunker-buster bombs and 26 Tomahawk missiles, supported by over 125 aircraft.
The operation, which aimed exclusively at nuclear facilities and steered clear of Iranian military and civilian targets, represents a significant escalation in Middle Eastern tensions. With the region already embroiled in conflicts across Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, the strikes threaten to ignite further discord.
Hegseth underscored the operation's success as a testament to U.S. deterrence strength, noting that America's strategic assertiveness had returned forcefully under President Trump's leadership. The world, Hegseth warned, should heed the resolute message sent by the execution of Operation Midnight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lawmakers Challenge Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth Over Troop Deployment and Budget Plans
Calm Amid Tension: UN Chief on Iran's Nuclear Facilities
Destruction at Natanz: Escalating Tensions in Iran's Nuclear Facilities
Escalating Tensions: Israel Targets Iranian Nuclear Facilities
High Stakes at Iran's Nuclear Facilities: An Enrichment Dilemma