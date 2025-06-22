Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: A Testament to India's Crisis Response

Operation Sindhu, a coordinated effort by Indian missions in Israel and Jordan, successfully evacuated 160 Indian nationals amid escalating tensions in the region. The initiative highlights India's commitment to its citizens' safety and marks another milestone in India's growing role as a global first responder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

As Israeli airspace remains closed and commercial flights suspended, a collaborative effort by Indian missions in Israel and Jordan successfully executed the evacuation of 160 Indian nationals. This was achieved under Operation Sindhu, an initiative launched in response to rising hostilities in the region.

In the face of constant sirens and missile threats, the Indian nationals were safely transported to the Jordanian border, where they completed immigration formalities. The coordinated efforts involved setting up a 24/7 control room by the Indian embassy in Tel Aviv, dedicated to managing the evacuation process and ensuring the safety of those involved.

The operation underscores India's growing capability and readiness to protect its diaspora during international crises, further cementing its status as a dependable international partner. Special flights from Amman to New Delhi have been arranged to bring the evacuees home, and additional flights from Egypt are being planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

