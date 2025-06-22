Left Menu

NATO Targets Bold 5% GDP Defense Spending by 2035 Amid Spain's Reservations

NATO members reached consensus on a 5% of GDP target for defense spending by 2035, overcoming Spain's objections. While Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez opposed the target, adjustments in language allowed temporary compromise. The aim is to counter Russian threats and shift Europe towards greater defense responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:38 IST
NATO countries agreed on a statement for their upcoming summit, setting a target of 5% GDP spending on defense by 2035, overcoming Spain's objections, according to diplomats.

Although initially blocked by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, diplomatic adjustments within the text allowed the commitment to be adopted without binding Spain to the target.

The agreement emphasizes the need for increased defense investment to address rising security threats from Russia and aid Europe's self-reliance as the U.S. shifts focus to China.

