YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Implicated in Fatal Road Accident: An Emerging Controversy

YSRCP chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy finds himself embroiled in a legal controversy after being named as an accused in a fatal accident. The incident purportedly occurred during Reddy's visit to Rentapalla village, Palnadu district, sparking widespread attention.

The accident, which occurred on June 18, involved Reddy's vehicle while he was on the way to meet a family mourning a suicide. Guntur district Superintendent of Police, S Satish Kumar, revealed to the media that, after thorough analysis of evidence, it was confirmed a man named Singaiah suffered fatal injuries from being run over by Reddy's convoy.

Initially charged under negligence, the case now includes culpable homicide. Several prominent YSRCP figures are listed as co-accused. As investigations continue, intensified scrutiny surrounds Reddy and his aides in this unfolding legal saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)