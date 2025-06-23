Left Menu

Qatar Condemns Iranian Attack on Al Udeid Air Base

Qatar has condemned an attempted attack by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Al Udeid Air Base. No casualties were reported as Qatar's air defenses intercepted the missiles. The Qatari government seeks diplomatic solutions to resume dialogue and negotiations. Al Udeid hosts a major coalition force command center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-06-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 23:08 IST
Qatar issued a strong condemnation on Monday in response to an Iranian missile attack on the Al Udeid Air Base, reporting that there were no casualties.

According to Qatar Foreign Minister spokesman Majed al-Ansari, the country's air defenses successfully intercepted the missiles launched by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, thwarting the attack on the strategically significant base.

Qatar has reiterated its commitment to seeking diplomatic avenues for a return to negotiations, with Al Udeid being crucial for regional military operations, housing the Combined Air Operations Center and the largest air expeditionary wing globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

