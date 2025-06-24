Left Menu

Tragic End: Friendship Torn Apart by Suspicion

A man named Harimohan has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend Golu Kumar during an altercation over suspicions of an affair with his wife. The incident took place at a construction site where both worked. The conflict escalated, leading to a tragic fatality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man from Bihar stands accused of murder after a heated argument with a friend turned deadly. The suspect, Harimohan, allegedly beat his friend Golu Kumar with a brick amid accusations of infidelity involving the victim and Harimohan's wife.

The fatal incident occurred late Sunday night at a construction site of a private university campus in the Knowledge Park area. Both men worked there as laborers and were consuming alcohol together before the confrontation escalated.

Authorities quickly apprehended Harimohan following the incident, and Kumar was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. An investigation is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

