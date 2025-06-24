Tragic End: Friendship Torn Apart by Suspicion

A man from Bihar stands accused of murder after a heated argument with a friend turned deadly. The suspect, Harimohan, allegedly beat his friend Golu Kumar with a brick amid accusations of infidelity involving the victim and Harimohan's wife.

The fatal incident occurred late Sunday night at a construction site of a private university campus in the Knowledge Park area. Both men worked there as laborers and were consuming alcohol together before the confrontation escalated.

Authorities quickly apprehended Harimohan following the incident, and Kumar was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. An investigation is ongoing to uncover more details surrounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)