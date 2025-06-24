Tensions Rise Over Hong Kong's Ban on U.S. Independence Day Activities

The United States has sharply criticized Hong Kong for its actions in curbing U.S. Independence Day celebrations. This follows reports that schools were warned against participating due to fears of breaching the city's national security law.

A spokesperson from the U.S. Consulate condemned Hong Kong's stance, describing it as a manifestation of fear and insecurity regarding freedom. Despite these tensions, the U.S. Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau announced plans to hold a private reception, reaffirming the enduring friendship between the two regions.

The National Security Law, introduced by Beijing in 2020, has been controversial, with Western nations arguing it restricts free speech and is leveraged to quash dissent. The law's imposition came after 2019's anti-government protests that shook the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)