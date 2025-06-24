Central Zonal Council's Confluence in Varanasi: A Meeting of Minds

The Central Zonal Council convened in Varanasi on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the assembly. Chief Ministers from prominent Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, were in attendance, aiming to foster cooperation and address mutual concerns.

The Zonal Councils serve as vital platforms for dialogue on issues impacting multiple states or the Center and states, ensuring collaborative governance. Established under the States Re-organisation Act, 1956, these councils strive for balanced socioeconomic development and harmonious Centre-state relations.

Ahead of the meeting, leaders expressed optimism about enhancing federal unity and regional development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Team India' vision. The gathering underscored a coordinated effort towards public welfare and inter-state learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)