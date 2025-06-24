Left Menu

Central Zonal Council's Confluence in Varanasi: A Meeting of Minds

The Central Zonal Council met in Varanasi, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand participated to discuss inter-state and regional issues, aiming to bolster federal unity and national integrity as part of Prime Minister Modi's 'Team India' vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 24-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 15:22 IST
Central Zonal Council's Confluence in Varanasi: A Meeting of Minds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Zonal Council convened in Varanasi on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading the assembly. Chief Ministers from prominent Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, were in attendance, aiming to foster cooperation and address mutual concerns.

The Zonal Councils serve as vital platforms for dialogue on issues impacting multiple states or the Center and states, ensuring collaborative governance. Established under the States Re-organisation Act, 1956, these councils strive for balanced socioeconomic development and harmonious Centre-state relations.

Ahead of the meeting, leaders expressed optimism about enhancing federal unity and regional development, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Team India' vision. The gathering underscored a coordinated effort towards public welfare and inter-state learning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025