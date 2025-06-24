Prosecutors Conclude Initial Probe into Signa Property Collapse

Austrian prosecutors specializing in anti-corruption and economic crime have concluded their preliminary investigation into the collapse of the Signa property empire. They've filed a detailed report recommending deliberation on potential prosecutions.

The investigation encompasses four new angles, one of which scrutinizes Signa's founder, Rene Benko. He is suspected of providing favorable treatment to a creditor in connection with a 15 million euro loan repayment, amidst Signa Prime's insolvency.

Rene Benko, addressing the accusations, has firmly refuted any wrongdoing. The case brings to the forefront intricate questions of corporate governance and financial ethics. (Conversion: $1 = €0.8621)

(With inputs from agencies.)