Restoration of Statehood: Bukhari's Stand on J&K's Rights
Altaf Bukhari, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, is advocating for the restoration of statehood in J&K, emphasizing it as a right, not a privilege. He also believes in peaceful solutions, like the Iran-Israel ceasefire, and criticizes inadequate compensation for border residents affected by skirmishes.
- Country:
- India
In a strong appeal, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has called for the restoration of statehood to J&K. He argues that this is not a benevolent act by the government but a rightful return of what was taken from the people in August 2019.
Bukhari also expressed optimism about the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath pilgrimage, highlighting the eagerness of J&K residents to welcome guests. Despite past electoral losses due to anti-Delhi sentiment, he remains hopeful about future cooperation with the central government, essential due to J&K's sensitive geopolitical position.
Moreover, Bukhari criticized the 2019 bifurcation as disastrous and pressed for the central government to restore J&K's identity. He welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, promoting peaceful resolutions over conflict, and called for better compensation for J&K residents affected by border skirmishes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- statehood
- Altaf Bukhari
- Amarnath
- pilgrimage
- ceasefire
- border
- compensation
- identity