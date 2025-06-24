Left Menu

Restoration of Statehood: Bukhari's Stand on J&K's Rights

Altaf Bukhari, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, is advocating for the restoration of statehood in J&K, emphasizing it as a right, not a privilege. He also believes in peaceful solutions, like the Iran-Israel ceasefire, and criticizes inadequate compensation for border residents affected by skirmishes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:21 IST
In a strong appeal, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari has called for the restoration of statehood to J&K. He argues that this is not a benevolent act by the government but a rightful return of what was taken from the people in August 2019.

Bukhari also expressed optimism about the peaceful conduct of the Amarnath pilgrimage, highlighting the eagerness of J&K residents to welcome guests. Despite past electoral losses due to anti-Delhi sentiment, he remains hopeful about future cooperation with the central government, essential due to J&K's sensitive geopolitical position.

Moreover, Bukhari criticized the 2019 bifurcation as disastrous and pressed for the central government to restore J&K's identity. He welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, promoting peaceful resolutions over conflict, and called for better compensation for J&K residents affected by border skirmishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

