Plea for Urgent Air India Boeing Safety Audit After Ahmedabad Tragedy

A Supreme Court plea seeks to suspend Air India Boeing aircraft operations pending a safety audit following the Ahmedabad air tragedy, which resulted in 241 fatalities. It demands unannounced audits, grounding non-compliant aircraft, and improved safety checks, citing systemic failures in Air India's maintenance and passenger services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A petition filed in the Supreme Court has urged the suspension of Air India's Boeing aircraft operations until a thorough safety audit is conducted, following the tragic crash in Ahmedabad that resulted in 241 deaths.

The plea, submitted by advocate Ajay Bansal, requests that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) perform unannounced audits across all fleets of both Air India and other carriers in India, with findings made public and immediate corrective actions for any non-compliance.

It also emphasizes the necessity for enhanced security and scientific inspections of all aircraft domestically, with a temporary grounding of any aircraft lacking full functionality or necessary international services until issues are resolved and airworthiness recertification is achieved.

