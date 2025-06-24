Left Menu

Judicial Controversy: Verification Delays Mar Effort to Remove Judge Yadav

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has verified the signatures of 45 MPs on a motion to remove Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav due to alleged hate speech. Kapil Sibal and others are yet to verify their signatures. The process faces delays, and potential forgery of signatures is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:38 IST
Judicial Controversy: Verification Delays Mar Effort to Remove Judge Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has verified the signatures of 45 out of 55 MPs on a notice seeking the removal of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav for alleged hate speech. Despite reminders, senior politician Kapil Sibal and several others have not verified their signatures, causing significant procedural delays.

Complications arose when the signature of MP Sarfaraz Ahmed appeared twice, prompting the secretariat to investigate potential forgery. Ahmed confirmed he signed once and discussed the matter with the Rajya Sabha Chairman. The controversy could lead to a criminal inquiry, highlighting issues of document integrity and procedural fairness.

Sibal, vocal about the delays, has urged for a swift resolution. He emphasizes that verification should occur only if signatures are questioned and criticized the six-month delay. The process requires 50 verified signatures to proceed, underscoring the importance of procedural compliance in judicial removal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025