Judicial Controversy: Verification Delays Mar Effort to Remove Judge Yadav

The Rajya Sabha secretariat has verified the signatures of 45 out of 55 MPs on a notice seeking the removal of Allahabad High Court Judge Shekhar Yadav for alleged hate speech. Despite reminders, senior politician Kapil Sibal and several others have not verified their signatures, causing significant procedural delays.

Complications arose when the signature of MP Sarfaraz Ahmed appeared twice, prompting the secretariat to investigate potential forgery. Ahmed confirmed he signed once and discussed the matter with the Rajya Sabha Chairman. The controversy could lead to a criminal inquiry, highlighting issues of document integrity and procedural fairness.

Sibal, vocal about the delays, has urged for a swift resolution. He emphasizes that verification should occur only if signatures are questioned and criticized the six-month delay. The process requires 50 verified signatures to proceed, underscoring the importance of procedural compliance in judicial removal actions.

