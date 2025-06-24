Violence Escalates: Fatal Clash and Shooting in Mayurbhanj District

A violent clash in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday has resulted in one death and four serious injuries, as confirmed by local police. The confrontation occurred in the Kalikapur area, allegedly stemming from a longstanding rivalry, according to Inspector Karunakar Rout of the Baripada Town police station.

The deceased, identified as Raju Ghadei, was among those involved in the altercation. His mother, Sabitri, and three others sustained injuries, with several severely hurt individuals being transferred to SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. Meanwhile, another injured woman received treatment at PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

In response to the tragic incident, a case has been registered, yet no arrests have been made. The situation intensified when BJD leaders, addressing alleged lawlessness in the area, demanded quick arrests of those responsible for a recent shooting targeting businessman Sibananda Barik along NH-18. Despite sustaining multiple gunshots, Barik remains under medical care and has survived the attack.

