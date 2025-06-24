Tragic End for US Citizen in Dominican Detention

A US citizen has been discovered dead in a Dominican Republic detention cell, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was arrested in April for lacking proper identification, as stated by the General Directorate of Migration. She reportedly showed signs consistent with a psychotic disorder.

Dominican authorities used facial recognition technology to identify her last week and contacted the US Embassy. Her death, which shows no signs of violence, is currently under investigation.

