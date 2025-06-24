Tragic End for US Citizen in Dominican Detention
A US citizen detained in the Dominican Republic was found dead in her cell. Detained in April due to lack of identification, she exhibited symptoms of a psychotic disorder. Her death's cause remains unknown, with no signs of violence, as authorities consult the US Embassy after identifying her with facial recognition.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Santodomingo | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:11 IST
A US citizen has been discovered dead in a Dominican Republic detention cell, authorities announced on Tuesday.
The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was arrested in April for lacking proper identification, as stated by the General Directorate of Migration. She reportedly showed signs consistent with a psychotic disorder.
Dominican authorities used facial recognition technology to identify her last week and contacted the US Embassy. Her death, which shows no signs of violence, is currently under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
