Tougher Immigration Policies: US Tends Visa Eligibility Terms
The US has intensified immigration law enforcement, warning of detention, deportation, and lasting visa consequences for violators, according to its embassy. The policy, part of the Trump administration's crackdown, includes strict vetting of social media profiles and emphasizes visa privileges over rights, with consequences for illegal activities.
- Country:
- India
The US has ramped up immigration law enforcement, promising detention, deportation, and permanent visa ramifications for violators, per the US Embassy. The crackdown is part of a broader attempt to regulate immigration, focusing on illegal entry into the country.
The embassy further highlighted the importance of social media scrutiny in establishing visa eligibility. Since 2019, applicants have been required to disclose social media identifiers, with privacy settings set to 'public,' to ensuring compliance with US laws and regulations.
Highlighting the severity of the measures, the embassy stressed that US visa is a privilege, not a right, and emphasized stringent measures against illegal entrants and abusers of visa regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
