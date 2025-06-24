Tougher Immigration Policies: US Tends Visa Eligibility Terms

The US has ramped up immigration law enforcement, promising detention, deportation, and permanent visa ramifications for violators, per the US Embassy. The crackdown is part of a broader attempt to regulate immigration, focusing on illegal entry into the country.

The embassy further highlighted the importance of social media scrutiny in establishing visa eligibility. Since 2019, applicants have been required to disclose social media identifiers, with privacy settings set to 'public,' to ensuring compliance with US laws and regulations.

Highlighting the severity of the measures, the embassy stressed that US visa is a privilege, not a right, and emphasized stringent measures against illegal entrants and abusers of visa regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)