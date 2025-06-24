Left Menu

Tougher Immigration Policies: US Tends Visa Eligibility Terms

The US has intensified immigration law enforcement, warning of detention, deportation, and lasting visa consequences for violators, according to its embassy. The policy, part of the Trump administration's crackdown, includes strict vetting of social media profiles and emphasizes visa privileges over rights, with consequences for illegal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:58 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:58 IST
Tougher Immigration Policies: US Tends Visa Eligibility Terms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The US has ramped up immigration law enforcement, promising detention, deportation, and permanent visa ramifications for violators, per the US Embassy. The crackdown is part of a broader attempt to regulate immigration, focusing on illegal entry into the country.

The embassy further highlighted the importance of social media scrutiny in establishing visa eligibility. Since 2019, applicants have been required to disclose social media identifiers, with privacy settings set to 'public,' to ensuring compliance with US laws and regulations.

Highlighting the severity of the measures, the embassy stressed that US visa is a privilege, not a right, and emphasized stringent measures against illegal entrants and abusers of visa regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025