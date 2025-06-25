Judge Resigns Amid Maradona Mistrial Scandal

The Argentine judicial system faces upheaval as Judge Julieta Makintach steps down amidst the Diego Maradona mistrial scandal. Makintach's resignation follows the grand jury's decision to proceed with considering her removal, raising questions about judicial integrity.

Makintach, previously involved in trials against seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in Maradona's death, is also a lead character in a critical documentary. Her ongoing departure has generated significant public interest and intensified scrutiny on judicial processes.

Diego Maradona, an iconic footballer who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, died while recuperating at home in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. His death has resulted in legal actions against healthcare staff, highlighting medical accountability issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)