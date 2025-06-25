Left Menu

Judge Resigns Amid Maradona Mistrial Scandal

Judge Julieta Makintach resigned after being implicated in a mistrial scandal involving the death of Diego Maradona. Her resignation follows a grand jury's decision to consider her removal. Maradona's death led to a trial against seven health professionals for alleged negligence. Makintach appeared in a documentary related to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:45 IST
Judge

The Argentine judicial system faces upheaval as Judge Julieta Makintach steps down amidst the Diego Maradona mistrial scandal. Makintach's resignation follows the grand jury's decision to proceed with considering her removal, raising questions about judicial integrity.

Makintach, previously involved in trials against seven healthcare professionals accused of negligence in Maradona's death, is also a lead character in a critical documentary. Her ongoing departure has generated significant public interest and intensified scrutiny on judicial processes.

Diego Maradona, an iconic footballer who led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, died while recuperating at home in Buenos Aires following brain surgery. His death has resulted in legal actions against healthcare staff, highlighting medical accountability issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

