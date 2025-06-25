Zelenskyy Champions New Tribunal for Russian Aggression

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to give the green light for a new international court, which aims to prosecute senior Russian leaders for their role in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This special tribunal, created in collaboration with the Council of Europe, seeks to charge high-ranking Russian officials with the 'crime of aggression'. This action follows Ukraine's accusations against Russia for numerous war crimes since the conflict began in 2022.

While the International Criminal Court cannot prosecute this specific offense, the new tribunal seeks justice despite challenges like Russia's non-extradition policy and the immunity that protects certain Russian leaders.

