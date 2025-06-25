Left Menu

Zelenskyy Champions New Tribunal for Russian Aggression

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is poised to establish an international court targeting senior Russian officials for aggression crimes. The tribunal, in partnership with the Council of Europe, addresses the limitations of existing courts. Funding comes from nations like the Netherlands and Canada, with logistical details still to be finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:53 IST
Zelenskyy Champions New Tribunal for Russian Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to give the green light for a new international court, which aims to prosecute senior Russian leaders for their role in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This special tribunal, created in collaboration with the Council of Europe, seeks to charge high-ranking Russian officials with the 'crime of aggression'. This action follows Ukraine's accusations against Russia for numerous war crimes since the conflict began in 2022.

While the International Criminal Court cannot prosecute this specific offense, the new tribunal seeks justice despite challenges like Russia's non-extradition policy and the immunity that protects certain Russian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025