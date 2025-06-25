Zelenskyy Champions New Tribunal for Russian Aggression
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is poised to establish an international court targeting senior Russian officials for aggression crimes. The tribunal, in partnership with the Council of Europe, addresses the limitations of existing courts. Funding comes from nations like the Netherlands and Canada, with logistical details still to be finalized.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to give the green light for a new international court, which aims to prosecute senior Russian leaders for their role in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
This special tribunal, created in collaboration with the Council of Europe, seeks to charge high-ranking Russian officials with the 'crime of aggression'. This action follows Ukraine's accusations against Russia for numerous war crimes since the conflict began in 2022.
While the International Criminal Court cannot prosecute this specific offense, the new tribunal seeks justice despite challenges like Russia's non-extradition policy and the immunity that protects certain Russian leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
