Inside Tihar: A Glimpse into the 1975 Emergency

During the 1975 Emergency in India, Tihar Jail was under intense surveillance by covert officers monitoring both staff and political detainees, including national leaders. Despite maintaining discipline, jail staff faced emotional turmoil encountering familiar faces among detainees. Strict measures ensured confidentiality, and breaches resulted in immediate punishment.

In 1975, amid the political turmoil of India's Emergency, Tihar Jail became a focal point for covert operations. Retired officials reveal that during this time, probe agencies discreetly placed undercover officers within the jail premises to monitor both staff and political detainees, including prominent national figures.

According to former Assistant Superintendent HC Verma, who worked at Tihar during the Emergency, the staff originally expected dangerous extremists but were instead tasked with overseeing well-known political leaders. Verma recalled the emotional difficulty of seeing acquainted faces imprisoned under harsh conditions.

The jail maintained strict discipline, and breaches in confidentiality were swiftly punished, often resulting in suspensions. Intense scrutiny was applied to all jail activities, including food deliveries. Verma highlighted the challenges of managing a prison housing a mix of hardened criminals and political detainees under strict surveillance.

