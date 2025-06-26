Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in West Bank Amid Deadly Confrontations

Israeli settlers clashed with Palestinians in the West Bank town of Kafr Malik, resulting in the deaths of three Palestinians. Israeli forces intervened, arresting five suspects. The violence has drawn calls from Palestinian leadership for international intervention to protect their people.

26-06-2025
Israeli settlers launched an attack on the Palestinian town of Kafr Malik in the West Bank, leading to a violent clash that ended in the deaths of three Palestinians. The skirmish prompted Israeli military forces to intervene, with both sides reportedly engaging in stone-throwing and gunfire.

The Israeli military and police deployed after receiving reports of the unrest. In their response, Israeli forces fired back at Palestinians who were reportedly throwing rocks and firing weapons. Five Israeli suspects have been arrested, and an Israeli officer sustained minor injuries.

Amid the chaos, footage surfaced showing cars engulfed in flames, although video verification remains pending. Palestinian leadership has called for urgent international intervention, emphasizing the worsening situation following the shooting of a Palestinian boy in another West Bank town earlier that day.

