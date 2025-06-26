DPIIT Reviews Northeast Infrastructure Projects Worth ₹75,869 Cr via PMG

On June 24, 2025, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the leadership of Secretary Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia, convened a strategic review meeting to address critical issues impeding the progress of major infrastructure projects across the northeastern states of Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh. The high-level session was facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG)—a vital mechanism of the Government of India to fast-track clearances and resolve issues across high-value projects.

Senior representatives from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents participated in the comprehensive review, which focused on bolstering inter-ministerial coordination, improving state-level responsiveness, and accelerating project implementation in the region—an essential step in boosting infrastructure, energy security, and economic development in the Northeastern and Eastern corridors of India.

State-Wise Project Snapshot and Investment Overview

The DPIIT-led session reviewed a total of 31 issues across 19 critical infrastructure projects worth approximately ₹75,869 crores, distributed as follows:

Jharkhand: 18 issues across 11 projects, total cost exceeding ₹34,213 crores

Sikkim: 2 issues across 2 projects, total investment ₹943.04 crores

Nagaland: 3 issues across 2 projects, total investment ₹544.65 crores

Assam: 1 issue in 1 project, investment pegged at ₹6,700 crores

Arunachal Pradesh: 7 issues across 3 projects (including 1 private sector initiative), with a combined cost of ₹33,469 crores

Jharkhand: Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion (Phase I)

Among the most notable discussions was the Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project in Jharkhand, implemented under the Ministry of Power by NTPC and Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PVUNL). The brownfield project aims to add a total capacity of 4,000 MW, with Phase I comprising three units of 800 MW, totaling 2,400 MW.

The project is based on supercritical technology, enabling higher fuel efficiency and lower emissions.

Coal linkage has been secured from NTPC’s captive coal blocks.

Water will be sourced from the Nalkari Dam, ensuring steady supply.

This project is critical to enhancing power supply in Eastern India and is aligned with India's clean energy transition strategy.

Arunachal Pradesh: Dibang Hydropower and Private Sector Boost

The Dibang Hydropower Project, being executed by NHPC, represents India’s largest hydropower venture and will feature the country’s tallest dam. With an installed capacity of 2,880 MW, the plant is expected to:

Generate 11,223 million units of clean energy annually

Provide 13% free electricity to the state government

Help mitigate downstream floods

Contribute meaningfully to India's Net Zero carbon emissions goal

The project, estimated for commissioning by February 2032, will boost regional power infrastructure and create significant employment in the region.

In parallel, a ₹1,000 crore private sector oil project by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd. was also reviewed. The Secretary urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to prioritize the resolution of related issues and emphasized the importance of proactive facilitation to support Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) and private investment.

Nagaland: Kohima Bypass Road Project

In Nagaland, the Kohima Bypass Road, being developed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) under MoRTH, is expected to:

Decongest urban traffic in Kohima

Improve regional and interstate connectivity

Facilitate cross-border trade and tourism

Enable socio-economic integration within the Northeast

The DPIIT Secretary emphasized the strategic role of such connectivity projects in strengthening Northeast India’s economic integration with the rest of the country.

Sikkim and Assam: Enabling Sustainable Infrastructure

In Sikkim, two infrastructure projects totaling ₹943 crore were discussed with a focus on land acquisition and forest clearances, while in Assam, the reviewed project—valued at ₹6,700 crore—was aligned with energy resilience and regional power infrastructure. All stakeholders were urged to fast-track procedural bottlenecks to avoid delays.

DPIIT’s Push for PMG Engagement and Policy Alignment

Concluding the session, Secretary Shri Amardeep Singh Bhatia stressed the need for continued collaboration through the Project Monitoring Group platform [https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in/], which serves as a digitized, real-time issue resolution mechanism.

He reiterated:

Strengthening the institutional framework for project tracking

Encouraging private stakeholders to leverage PMG for timely dispute resolution

Promoting state-level reforms to ensure predictable regulatory environments

The Secretary emphasized that resolving project-related hurdles quickly is vital to ensuring that high-impact infrastructure becomes operational on time, enabling both economic growth and improved quality of life across the country’s most underdeveloped areas.

This DPIIT-led intervention highlights the government's firm resolve to drive infrastructure-led development in India’s frontier states, catalyzing investment, job creation, and long-term resilience for the Northeastern and Eastern regions.