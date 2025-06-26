Left Menu

Smuggling Unveiled: The Cocaine Capsule Conspiracy

A Delhi court has charged a foreign national under the NDPS Act for allegedly smuggling 325 grams of cocaine in capsules. Caught at Indira Gandhi International Airport, the accused faces trial for conspiring to transport cocaine from Ethiopia to India. He pleaded not guilty; trial commences on September 8.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has framed charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against a foreign national accused of smuggling cocaine. The individual allegedly concealed 325 grams of the drug by ingesting it in capsule form.

On June 4, Special Judge Gaurav Gupta observed that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had accused Fahad Ssuuna of conspiring with others to transport cocaine hydrochloride from Ethiopia to India. The DRI detained Ssuuna at Indira Gandhi International Airport on July 20, where he expelled 22 capsules at the airport and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The court found a 'prima facie' case and charged Ssuuna under several sections of the NDPS Act. Despite the charges, Ssuuna pleaded not guilty. The court has scheduled the trial to begin on September 8, with the presentation of prosecution evidence.

