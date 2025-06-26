Left Menu

SSC Digitizes Candidate Dossier Process for Faster Government Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has digitized the process of distributing candidate dossiers to government departments, speeding up pre-appointment procedures. This transition to e-dossiers enhances communication, reduces time, ensures data integrity, and supports environmental sustainability by minimizing physical paperwork.

SSC Digitizes Candidate Dossier Process for Faster Government Recruitment
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has taken a significant step towards modernization by fully digitizing the dossier submission process for candidates selected in government examinations.

In a move aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing delays, the SSC has launched an electronic dossier portal, enabling nodal officers from various ministries and departments to access relevant candidate information securely and swiftly.

This digital transformation aligns with the Digital India initiative, promising not only enhanced data security and integrity but also environmental benefits through reduced paper use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

