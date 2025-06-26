SSC Digitizes Candidate Dossier Process for Faster Government Recruitment

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has taken a significant step towards modernization by fully digitizing the dossier submission process for candidates selected in government examinations.

In a move aimed at increasing efficiency and reducing delays, the SSC has launched an electronic dossier portal, enabling nodal officers from various ministries and departments to access relevant candidate information securely and swiftly.

This digital transformation aligns with the Digital India initiative, promising not only enhanced data security and integrity but also environmental benefits through reduced paper use.

