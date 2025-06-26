Left Menu

High Court Benches Recuse from HDFC Bank CEO's Legal Battle

Multiple Bombay High Court benches have recused themselves from hearing HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to annul an FIR for alleged cheating and fraud. The FIR, filed by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, accuses Jagdishan of bribery and manipulating trust governance for illicit control.

Updated: 26-06-2025 20:23 IST
The legal tussle involving HDFC Bank CEO and MD Sashidhar Jagdishan took a complex turn as three Bombay High Court benches have recused themselves from hearing the case. The case stems from an FIR accusing Jagdishan of cheating and fraud, a complaint lodged by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

Conflicts of interest, such as judges' past affiliations with the Trust or its lawyers and shareholding in HDFC Bank, prompted the recusals. Senior counsel Amit Desai, representing Jagdishan, expressed no objections, but counsel Niteen Pradhan, representing the Trust, did, leading to the case being shuffled to different benches.

The Trust accuses Jagdishan of accepting a Rs 2.05 crore bribe and interfering in its governance to benefit the Chetan Mehta Group. With previous recusals and the Trust's call for a CBI probe, the case highlights the intricate relationships between the judiciary, corporate leaders, and charitable organizations.

