Major Crackdown: Over 100 Fugitives Arrested in Jharkhand
A special police operation in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district resulted in the arrest of over 100 wanted criminals. The drive, carried out from Tuesday night, targeted individuals involved in property attachment cases. Authorities detained 107 individuals who were later sent to judicial custody.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:42 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant law enforcement operation, over 100 wanted criminals were apprehended in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police confirmed on Thursday.
The special drive, which began on Tuesday night, focused on individuals evading warrants and involved in property attachment-related cases. Authorities launched the operation in compliance with court directives.
Law enforcement reported that 107 individuals were captured and subsequently placed under judicial custody, marking a considerable success in the ongoing crackdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Police and Hartek Foundation Unite for Youth Empowerment
High Court Condemns Police Apathy in Abduction Cases
Police Officer Faces Corruption Charges in Navi Mumbai
Indore woman, aides arrested for her husband's murder during honeymoon in Meghalaya produced before Shillong court: Police.
Negligence at Sea: Kerala Police File Case on MSC Elsa 3 Shipwreck