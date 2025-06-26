Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Five in Fake Cop Extortion Scheme

Five individuals have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly abducting a man and extorting money by impersonating police officers. The incident occurred near Fakkarwada Park in Munirka, where the victim, Joshua Hmar, was abducted. The suspects were identified through CCTV footage and are reportedly all unmarried and graduates.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Five individuals posing as police officers have been apprehended in Delhi for allegedly abducting a local resident and attempting to extort money from him. The incident unfolded in Munirka in the early hours of June 16, sparking a swift police investigation.

According to Joshua Hmar, the victim, he managed to escape and alerted the authorities, leading to an extensive search to verify his account. Investigators analyzed CCTV footage, traced the suspects' vehicle, and utilized secret informers to locate the culprits, officials confirmed.

The registration details of the vehicle led to Parvesh, a resident of Safdarjung Enclave, who confessed and implicated his accomplices. All five, identified as graduates and unmarried, have been arrested as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

