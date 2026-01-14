Left Menu

Parole Jumper Arrested After 20 Years on the Run

Zahid, sentenced in 2004 for illegal drug sales, was arrested after jumping parole 20 years ago. He assumed a new identity and evaded capture until Gurugram police apprehended him in Khairthal. He initially failed to report back to jail after his 2006 parole, resulting in an FIR.

Police in Gurugram have arrested Zahid, a man who had been evading capture for over 20 years after jumping parole from a 10-year drug-related sentence.

Zahid, originally sentenced in November 2004 and released on parole in May 2006, failed to return to Bhondsi jail, leading to an FIR in Sohna.

Gurugram Police apprehended Zahid in Khairthal, Rajasthan. Acting under the alias Hamid, he avoided capture despite a Rs 10,000 reward for information. Police are now questioning him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

