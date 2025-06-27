Life Sentence in Stepmother Homicide Case

In a significant verdict, a court has handed down a life sentence to a man found guilty of culpable homicide in the death of his stepmother. The incident, rooted in a family dispute over property, occurred nearly five years ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari sentenced the man, identified as Dharmveer Chaurasia alias Pankaj, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The homicide occurred after a confrontation over the sale of land to fund a family wedding.

The judiciary acquitted the second accused, Shribhagwan Chaurasia, due to lack of evidence. The sentencing underscores the gravity of familial conflicts escalating to violent crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)