Notorious Criminal Nabbed in West Delhi Shootout

A notorious criminal, Vinay alias Mota, was apprehended following a dramatic shootout in West Delhi. The incident unfolded at around 10 pm near the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital as police attempted to intercept Vinay, who faces charges in over 50 criminal cases.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, Vinay is a resident of Najafgarh with a history of 56 criminal cases, including robbery and snatching. He had been previously involved in a shootout with the Special Cell in 2021.

The confrontation began when police teams, acting on intelligence, spotted Vinay in the Rajouri Garden area. Upon being signaled to stop, Vinay opened fire, striking an officer's bulletproof jacket. The police returned fire, injuring Vinay, who was subsequently subdued and taken to a hospital for treatment. Legal proceedings are currently underway.