Mystery Deepens: AIIMS Electrician's Body Found in Pond

Anil Kumar, a 32-year-old electrician at AIIMS, was found deceased in a pond near Vasant Kunj after being missing for a week, according to police reports. His body, discovered in a semi-decomposed state, has led to suspicions of foul play among family members.

Kumar, a resident of Inder Camp, was last seen leaving for work on June 20. Family members reported him missing the next day after discovering his motorcycle abandoned. The discovery of his body was made this morning by a passerby, prompting a call to the local police station.

Kumar's relatives, including his brother Mukesh, allege that several men coerced him into drinking alcohol before his disappearance. They have urged the police to inspect local CCTV footage for possible leads as an investigation into his death is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)