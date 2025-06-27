Left Menu

Mystery Deepens: AIIMS Electrician's Body Found in Pond

The body of Anil Kumar, a 32-year-old AIIMS electrician, was discovered in a semi-decomposed state in a pond near Vasant Kunj. Missing for a week, he was found today. His family suspects foul play, citing that he was last seen after receiving a suspicious phone call.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:38 IST
Mystery Deepens: AIIMS Electrician's Body Found in Pond
Anil Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumar, a 32-year-old electrician at AIIMS, was found deceased in a pond near Vasant Kunj after being missing for a week, according to police reports. His body, discovered in a semi-decomposed state, has led to suspicions of foul play among family members.

Kumar, a resident of Inder Camp, was last seen leaving for work on June 20. Family members reported him missing the next day after discovering his motorcycle abandoned. The discovery of his body was made this morning by a passerby, prompting a call to the local police station.

Kumar's relatives, including his brother Mukesh, allege that several men coerced him into drinking alcohol before his disappearance. They have urged the police to inspect local CCTV footage for possible leads as an investigation into his death is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025