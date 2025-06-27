Bank Manager and Accomplices Arrested for Rs 53 Crore Heist

In a startling development, three individuals, including a senior bank manager, have been apprehended for their roles in the theft of Rs 53.26 crore in gold and cash from Canara Bank's Managuli branch in Vijayapura district. The heist was meticulously planned over several months, executed after the manager's strategic transfer.

The accused, identified as Vijayakumar Miriyala, Chandrashekhar Nerella, and Sunil Narasimhalu Moka, allegedly orchestrated the brazen robbery by creating duplicate keys and deploying deceptive tactics such as using 'black magic materials' to divert suspicion. The trio managed to steal 58.97 kg of gold and Rs 5.2 lakh in cash.

Following their arrests, police recovered 10.5 kg of gold valued at Rs 10.75 crore and seized two vehicles used in the crime. Investigations continue as authorities work to retrieve the remaining stolen gold and cash, while details of the elaborate ruse are still emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)