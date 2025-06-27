Global Diplomatic Gatherings and Commemorations: A Look Ahead

An upcoming array of political and diplomatic gatherings, along with historical commemorations, is scheduled to unfold globally from June to August. This diary includes high-level government meetings, significant anniversaries, and cultural festivals worldwide.

Highlights in the month of June feature bilateral talks between the Malaysian Prime Minister and the Indonesian President in Jakarta. Additionally, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will address the media regarding the Middle East in New York.

As we advance into July and August, events such as the BRICS Presidential Summit in Rio de Janeiro and significant historical commemorations like World UFO Day and World Population Day will mark the global calendar, showcasing a rich tapestry of international cooperation and remembrance.

