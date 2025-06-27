Exodus of Hope: A Break from the Naxalite Struggle

In a significant development, thirteen Naxalites, among them eight women, laid down their arms and surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, as confirmed by a senior security official. These former cadres were collectively carrying a substantial bounty of Rs 22 lakh on their heads.

The decision to surrender was motivated by growing disillusionment with the senior leaders' treatment of tribal members and the perceived emptiness of the Maoist ideology, according to police sources. The individuals, once considered threats, will now embark on the path of rehabilitation as per government policy.

Highlighting the development, Deve Muchaki, alias Pramila, aged 21, and Kosa Oyam, alias Rajendra, alias Mahesh, were among key figures who turned themselves in. Their surrender, recognized by the rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively, symbolizes a crucial step towards decreasing the Naxalite influence in the region.