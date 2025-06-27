Murder in Bawana: The Ongoing Gang Rivalry Takes a Deadly Turn

In the Bawana area of Delhi, a shocking incident occurred when Deepak, the nephew of infamous gangster Manjit Mahal, was shot dead. The attack, which also left his young daughter injured, is believed to be connected to a long-standing gang rivalry involving the Nandu and Manjit Mahal factions.

The incident transpired on a morning walk, with assailants ambushing Deepak near his residence. Despite his past connection to Mahal, Deepak had no recent gang affiliations. The police are probing the case from multiple angles, considering the possibility of a property dispute or gang activities.

Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage and exploring the gang rivalry's potential link to the murder. Suspicion has fallen on notorious gangster Nandu, who remains a fugitive, with Red Corner Notices issued for his capture. Past gang conflicts have claimed numerous lives, intensifying the urgency of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)