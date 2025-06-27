Left Menu

Allegations of Gang Rape Rock Kolkata Law College

A first-year law student at South Calcutta Law College alleged she was gang-raped by an alumnus and two senior students. Medical examinations corroborated her account. Arrests were made as the case hearkens back to a previous incident in Kolkata. Evidence points to video recordings and coercion attempts.

Updated: 27-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:46 IST
  India
  • India

A first-year student of South Calcutta Law College has made serious allegations of gang rape against an alumnus and two senior students, claiming the incident occurred on college premises on June 25. Medical evidence confirms the account, showing forcible penetration and marks of assault.

The Police have arrested the accused following a complaint filed by the victim, who endured the alleged ordeal for over three hours. The prime suspect reportedly committed the assault, while the others stood guard. This incident has revived painful memories of a similar case at RG Kar Medical College last year.

Chief Police Prosecutor Sourin Ghosal insisted on the liability for all involved in the group. The woman described threats of video leak as coercion against speaking out. The case highlights pressing issues around safety and accountability in educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

