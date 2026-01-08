Left Menu

CBI arrests sub-registrar, reader, 2 others in Delhi for 'bribery'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 22:52 IST
CBI arrests sub-registrar, reader, 2 others in Delhi for 'bribery'
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested a sub-registrar and a reader posted at the sub-registrar's office at Kashmere Gate here, along with two private persons, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000, officials said on Thursday.

The federal agency said Sub-Registrar Pankaj Kumar Yadav and reader Ravinder Dabas, working in the revenue department, had allegedly sought a bribe in connivance with private individuals for processing a sale deed.

''The accused public servants in connivance with private persons had demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 in lieu of providing sale deed/registry to the complainant,'' a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson said in a statement.

It was further alleged that the accused had ''threatened'' that if the bribe was not paid, the client's documents or sale deed would be objected to by embossing those with a red seal and sent to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The CBI registered a case on January 7 against the accused persons and unidentified others.

The agency laid a trap on Wednesday and caught a middleman red-handed while he was allegedly accepting the bribe on behalf of the government officials.

The sub-registrar, the reader and another private person were subsequently arrested, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre wins Tanding gold, Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Volleyball

KIBG 2026: Prasanna Bendre wins Tanding gold, Tamil Nadu win big in Beach Vo...

 India
2
BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat sleeper trains

BHEL commences supply of semi-high-speed underslung traction converters for ...

 India
3
Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorney General Letitia James

Judge disqualifies federal prosecutor in investigation into New York Attorne...

 United States
4
India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence: Adityanath

India has upheld civilisational values through authentic historical evidence...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026