Peru's Coca Cultivation: A Decline for the Second Year

In a significant development, the total area dedicated to coca leaf cultivation in Peru shrank by 8.2% in 2024 compared to the previous year. This marks the second consecutive year of reduction, according to Carlos Figueroa, president of the National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs.

The decline in coca cultivation to 89,755 hectares underscores ongoing efforts to combat the production of the raw ingredient for cocaine in the Andean nation.

This reduction not only reflects a victory for Peru's anti-narcotics strategy but also indicates a positive trend in deterring illegal drug trade activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)