Peru's Coca Cultivation: A Decline for the Second Year

Peru's land dedicated to coca cultivation has decreased for the second year in a row by 8.2% in 2024, reaching 89,755 hectares. This decline reflects efforts led by the country's anti-narcotics office, highlighting a successful reduction in the area used for coca, the fundamental component for cocaine production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the total area dedicated to coca leaf cultivation in Peru shrank by 8.2% in 2024 compared to the previous year. This marks the second consecutive year of reduction, according to Carlos Figueroa, president of the National Commission for Development and Life without Drugs.

The decline in coca cultivation to 89,755 hectares underscores ongoing efforts to combat the production of the raw ingredient for cocaine in the Andean nation.

This reduction not only reflects a victory for Peru's anti-narcotics strategy but also indicates a positive trend in deterring illegal drug trade activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

