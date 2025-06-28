Left Menu

UN Chief Criticizes Controversial Aid Effort in Gaza

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized a U.S.-backed aid operation in Gaza, calling it 'inherently unsafe' and 'killing people.' The U.N. has refused collaboration with the new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation due to concerns over neutrality and militarization of aid. Israel and the U.S. continue to support the GHF operation.

28-06-2025
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has leveled strong criticism against a U.S.-backed aid initiative in Gaza, labelling it 'inherently unsafe' and accusing it of costing lives.

The controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) is at the center of the disagreement, with the U.N. challenging its neutrality and methodology. Guterres emphasizes the dire situation: 'People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families.'

While Israel and the U.S. support the GHF, the U.N. maintains that their efforts are being undermined, aligning themselves with Gazan populace concerns. The U.S. has pledged $30 million to support GHF, yet tensions continue over the aid distribution strategies and accusations of aid theft by Hamas.

