Tragic Case of Farmer Suicide in Maharashtra
A farmer in Maharashtra's Amravati district allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by two moneylenders. The accused, Prakash and Atul Raghuvanshi, reportedly threatened and abused him. A case has been registered against them under various sections, including abetment to suicide. One of the accused has been arrested.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Amravati district where a 52-year-old farmer took his own life after allegedly being tormented by two moneylenders. The police have registered a case against the accused brothers, Prakash and Atul Raghuvanshi, under abetment to suicide and other charges.
According to the police, Gajanan Dahat, the deceased farmer from Bhatkuli, had borrowed money from Prakash Raghuvanshi. The brothers allegedly subjected Dahat to relentless harassment and casteist abuse, compelling him to take the drastic step of ending his life on March 16.
The victim's wife filed a complaint, which led to the police action earlier this week. Authorities have since arrested one of the brothers as the investigation continues into this distressing case of financial harassment leading to suicide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
