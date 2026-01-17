Political Tensions Escalate: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Migrant Worker Harassment
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi accuses Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government of harassing a Booth Level Officer (BLO), allegedly leading to his suicide. BJP MLA Sital Kopat claims the TMC manipulates electoral rolls. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of violence against Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states, sparking further political friction.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has raised serious allegations against the West Bengal government, claiming that mental harassment by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's administration led to the suicide of a Booth Level Officer (BLO). According to Trivedi, the officer's wife reported immense pressure not to alter the voter list.
Amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of the electoral rolls, BJP MLA Sital Kopat also accused the Trinamool Congress of using the revision to maintain illegal vote banks, implicating Rohingyas, Bangladeshis, and Pakistanis. Kopat stated that the TMC is spreading terror across West Bengal to keep these demographics in the voter list.
Countering BJP's claims, CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of violence against migrant workers from West Bengal in states governed by them. Highlighting incidents in Bihar, Banerjee alleged systematic targeting of Bengali-speaking individuals, asserting they face discrimination and violence in BJP-ruled areas like Assam and Rajasthan.
