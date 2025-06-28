Left Menu

Tribal Uproar: Controversial Evictions Stir Protests

The tribal community organized a protest during Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's visit, voicing opposition to their evictions for a proposed sanctuary development. Chouhan assured to address the issue with the chief minister, criticizing the state forest department for damaging the government's image by labeling their homes as encroachments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sehore | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:54 IST
Tribal Uproar: Controversial Evictions Stir Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tribal community staged a robust protest on Saturday, coinciding with the visit of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They expressed their resentment against recent evictions attributed to the creation of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sanctuary.

Chouhan, whose responsibility includes the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, engaged with the community, promising to address their concerns with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He openly criticized the state forest department's actions, labeling them damaging to the government's reputation.

In recent developments, over 50 tribal homes were dismantled in Khivni Sanctuary, allegedly for encroaching upon government land. The protestors contended that their evictions were unwarranted, delivering their grievances directly to the minister. Chouhan reassured them, emphasizing the government's stance against unjustly displacing tribal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025