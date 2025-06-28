Tribal Uproar: Controversial Evictions Stir Protests

The tribal community staged a robust protest on Saturday, coinciding with the visit of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. They expressed their resentment against recent evictions attributed to the creation of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sanctuary.

Chouhan, whose responsibility includes the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency, engaged with the community, promising to address their concerns with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. He openly criticized the state forest department's actions, labeling them damaging to the government's reputation.

In recent developments, over 50 tribal homes were dismantled in Khivni Sanctuary, allegedly for encroaching upon government land. The protestors contended that their evictions were unwarranted, delivering their grievances directly to the minister. Chouhan reassured them, emphasizing the government's stance against unjustly displacing tribal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)