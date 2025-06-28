Unraveling the Web: The Jagdish Bhola Drug-Racket Case
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau continues its investigation into the Jagdish Bhola drug racket. Bikram Singh Majithia is under scrutiny for alleged money laundering linked to narcotics. Statements from key figures are being recorded, including former ED deputy director Niranjan Singh, as the probe intensifies.
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has intensified its investigation into the Jagdish Bhola drug-racket case by recording the statement of former Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director Niranjan Singh. Singh previously conducted a probe into the case and shared his insights with the bureau.
Central to the investigation is Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is embroiled in a disproportionate-assets case tied to drug-linked money laundering. Majithia was arrested in June and sent to custody on charges involving the laundering of Rs 540 crore in 'drug money'.
Former Punjab director general of police, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, also provided information to the bureau. The ongoing investigation builds upon key reports and testimonies, as authorities examine Majithia's alleged role in facilitating drug trafficking and laundering within the state.
