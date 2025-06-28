Left Menu

Unraveling the Web: The Jagdish Bhola Drug-Racket Case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau continues its investigation into the Jagdish Bhola drug racket. Bikram Singh Majithia is under scrutiny for alleged money laundering linked to narcotics. Statements from key figures are being recorded, including former ED deputy director Niranjan Singh, as the probe intensifies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:57 IST
Unraveling the Web: The Jagdish Bhola Drug-Racket Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has intensified its investigation into the Jagdish Bhola drug-racket case by recording the statement of former Enforcement Directorate (ED) deputy director Niranjan Singh. Singh previously conducted a probe into the case and shared his insights with the bureau.

Central to the investigation is Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is embroiled in a disproportionate-assets case tied to drug-linked money laundering. Majithia was arrested in June and sent to custody on charges involving the laundering of Rs 540 crore in 'drug money'.

Former Punjab director general of police, Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, also provided information to the bureau. The ongoing investigation builds upon key reports and testimonies, as authorities examine Majithia's alleged role in facilitating drug trafficking and laundering within the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025