India Energy Stack Launched to Digitally Transform Power Sector Nationwide

In a landmark step toward building a digitally empowered and consumer-centric power ecosystem, the Ministry of Power has announced the launch of a Task Force to develop the India Energy Stack (IES) — a transformative initiative designed to serve as the backbone of a unified, secure, and interoperable Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for India’s rapidly evolving energy sector.

This ambitious program aims to replicate the game-changing impact of Aadhaar in digital identity and UPI in digital payments — this time for India’s power sector, by creating a robust and intelligent digital architecture to support the sector’s modernization and green energy goals.

Context: Meeting Growth and Sustainability with Innovation

As India marches towards its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy and achieving Net Zero emissions by 2070, the energy landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. The massive integration of renewable energy, rise of electric vehicles (EVs), growth in distributed energy resources, and the increasing role of consumers as prosumers are transforming the way energy is produced, distributed, and consumed.

However, the sector continues to grapple with fragmented digital systems, data silos, and lack of standardization, resulting in inefficiencies in energy delivery and constrained innovation. Recognizing these challenges, the Ministry of Power is reimagining the sector’s digital foundation through the India Energy Stack — a shared, public digital utility that will power the next phase of India’s energy evolution.

India Energy Stack (IES): A Digital Backbone for the Energy Sector

The India Energy Stack will be a standardized, open, and scalable digital infrastructure layer, offering plug-and-play capabilities to all stakeholders across the energy value chain — from power generators and grid operators to distribution companies (DISCOMs), regulators, and consumers.

Core features of IES include:

Unique Digital Identifiers for consumers, grid assets, and energy transactions

Real-Time, Consent-Based Data Sharing, enabling transparency and consumer trust

Open APIs for easy interoperability across platforms, utilities, and services

Smart Energy Tools for consumers, developers, and utilities, facilitating innovation

Security and Privacy by Design, compliant with India's emerging data governance framework

According to Shri Manohar Lal Khattar, Hon’ble Minister for Power:

“There is an urgent need for a robust digital foundation to manage India’s rising electricity demand, ensure grid stability, and empower consumers. The India Energy Stack will integrate renewable sources, enhance DISCOM efficiency, and deliver reliable, consumer-focused energy services. What Aadhaar and UPI did for their domains, IES will do for the power sector.”

Pilot Launch: Utility Intelligence Platform (UIP)

To demonstrate IES's potential in real-world scenarios, the Ministry has planned a 12-month Proof of Concept (PoC) in collaboration with selected DISCOMs and technology partners.

At the heart of this PoC is the Utility Intelligence Platform (UIP) — a modular, analytics-driven application that will sit atop IES. UIP will offer:

Operational dashboards for DISCOMs to monitor consumption, losses, outages

Predictive analytics for grid health and renewable integration

Consumer insights for demand-side management and tailored services

Policy tools for regulators to make evidence-based interventions

The pilot will be rolled out across DISCOMs in Mumbai, Gujarat, and Delhi, capturing a mix of urban complexity, smart grid readiness, and renewable integration levels.

Constitution of Task Force and Strategic Direction

To spearhead the initiative, the Ministry of Power has constituted a high-powered Task Force consisting of:

Technologists and data architecture experts

Power sector professionals from public and private utilities

Representatives from regulatory bodies, including the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC)

Legal and cybersecurity experts to ensure compliance and resilience

This task force will steer the development of IES, oversee PoC execution, and guide the nationwide rollout roadmap for full-scale implementation.

Expected Key Deliverables and Milestones

India Energy Stack White Paper A comprehensive public document laying out the vision, architecture, data governance, and implementation roadmap for IES will be released for public consultation later this year. UIP Pilot Testing and Evaluation Real-world applications across utilities in Mumbai, Gujarat, and Delhi to test scalability, interoperability, and data-sharing frameworks. National Roadmap for Full-Scale Rollout Based on PoC learnings, a nationwide IES deployment strategy will be formulated by mid-2026, supported by fiscal and regulatory policy frameworks.

Transformational Impact: A Future-Ready Energy Sector

Once operational, India Energy Stack will unlock a wave of benefits across the sector:

DISCOMs will gain operational efficiency, reduced AT&C losses, and better demand forecasting

Consumers will access more reliable power, real-time billing, and custom energy services

Startups and innovators can build new applications atop IES APIs, including demand response systems, smart home tools, and green credits

Policymakers will have high-quality data and tools for targeted interventions and crisis response

Grid operators can manage renewable variability and support distributed energy sources with precision

Building Digital Bharat Through Energy Innovation

The launch of the India Energy Stack marks a pivotal moment in India’s energy journey — moving beyond physical infrastructure and capacity expansion to a digitally enabled, data-driven, and citizen-centric electricity ecosystem.

As India strives for energy security, equity, and environmental sustainability, the IES will serve as the digital backbone powering this transition — embodying the spirit of Digital Bharat, where innovation and inclusivity go hand in hand.