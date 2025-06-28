Family Feud Turns Deadly: Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Rent Dispute

In Paharganj, a family dispute over financial matters escalated into tragedy, as 45-year-old Vinod was allegedly killed by his son. The incident, reported by officials, has sent ripples of shock through the community.

On Friday night, officials discovered Vinod dead after a relative made a distress call. Initial investigations reveal that the family conflict erupted over rent collection, prompting a violent exchange. Eyewitness Farman described the confrontation that reportedly led to Vinod's death.

Authorities are probing the case, with a post-mortem scheduled at Lady Hardinge Medical College. The family, including Bhanu Pratap and other relatives, remains at the center of the investigation as police work to uncover details surrounding the incident.