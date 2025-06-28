Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Deadly: Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Rent Dispute

A 45-year-old man named Vinod was allegedly killed by his son Bhanu Pratap in a financial dispute in Paharganj. The incident unfolded following an argument over property rent. An eyewitness confirmed the violent altercation, leading to a police case and ongoing investigation.

Family Feud Turns Deadly: Son Allegedly Kills Father Over Rent Dispute
In Paharganj, a family dispute over financial matters escalated into tragedy, as 45-year-old Vinod was allegedly killed by his son. The incident, reported by officials, has sent ripples of shock through the community.

On Friday night, officials discovered Vinod dead after a relative made a distress call. Initial investigations reveal that the family conflict erupted over rent collection, prompting a violent exchange. Eyewitness Farman described the confrontation that reportedly led to Vinod's death.

Authorities are probing the case, with a post-mortem scheduled at Lady Hardinge Medical College. The family, including Bhanu Pratap and other relatives, remains at the center of the investigation as police work to uncover details surrounding the incident.

