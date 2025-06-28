Left Menu

Law College Rape Scandal: Guard Among Four Arrested Amid Escalating Protests

A security guard at a law college has been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a first-year student. The Kolkata Police have formed a special investigation team to probe the case. Protests continue to grow, with BJP leading a march against the state government's handling of campus safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-06-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 23:09 IST
Law College Rape Scandal: Guard Among Four Arrested Amid Escalating Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A security guard from the South Calcutta Law College was arrested on allegations of involvement in the gang rape of a first-year student. This brings the total number of arrests in the June 25 incident to four, prompting widespread public protests and calls for justice.

The Kolkata Police established a special investigation team (SIT) led by an assistant commissioner to delve into the case, as the community's outrage intensified. The victim was brought to the college to help reconstruct the events for the investigation, and CCTV footage confirming her allegations has been obtained.

Political tensions rose as BJP attempted to march towards the college, with leaders like Sukanta Majumdar detained by police. The BJP accuses the state government of failing to ensure campus safety and demands swift action against the perpetrators, while also criticizing the alleged political connections of those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025