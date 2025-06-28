Law College Rape Scandal: Guard Among Four Arrested Amid Escalating Protests

A security guard from the South Calcutta Law College was arrested on allegations of involvement in the gang rape of a first-year student. This brings the total number of arrests in the June 25 incident to four, prompting widespread public protests and calls for justice.

The Kolkata Police established a special investigation team (SIT) led by an assistant commissioner to delve into the case, as the community's outrage intensified. The victim was brought to the college to help reconstruct the events for the investigation, and CCTV footage confirming her allegations has been obtained.

Political tensions rose as BJP attempted to march towards the college, with leaders like Sukanta Majumdar detained by police. The BJP accuses the state government of failing to ensure campus safety and demands swift action against the perpetrators, while also criticizing the alleged political connections of those involved.

