Left Menu

Cold War Rivals Forge New Communication Channel

The CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, and Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin have established an open line of communication, allowing them to call each other anytime to discuss mutual interests. This development comes amid the longstanding rivalry between the CIA and Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:19 IST
Cold War Rivals Forge New Communication Channel
Sergei Naryshkin

In a surprising turn of events, Russian spy chief Sergei Naryshkin announced that he and CIA Director John Ratcliffe have agreed to maintain an open line of communication. Published on Sunday, Naryshkin's statement reveals that the two intelligence leaders can now contact each other at any time to discuss issues of mutual interest.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) have historically been fierce adversaries. The rivalry intensified after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with each agency launching public campaigns aimed at recruiting agents. SVR Director Naryshkin, speaking to Kremlin state television's Pavel Zarubin, confirmed his phone conversation with CIA's Ratcliffe, marking a rare moment of diplomatic engagement between the two secretive entities.

This newfound communication path is notable given the spy networks' history. The SVR, along with its predecessors, has managed some of the most infamous infiltrations in U.S. history, such as those carried out by Julius Rosenberg, Robert Hanssen, and Aldrich Ames. These spies severely compromised U.S. security by leaking critical secrets. The recent development of an open communication channel may represent a shift toward a more strategic coordination.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025