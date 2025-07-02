JSK movie certification: HC judge to watch movie on Saturday

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday said it would be appropriate to watch the Suresh Gopi starrer movie -- 'Janaki Vs State of Kerala' (JSK) -- on July 5, before proceeding further with the plea against the delay in certification for the film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

''It is appropriate to view the movie before passing an order,'' Justice N Nagaresh said in his order.

The court directed the film's producers to make arrangements for screening of the movie at 10 am on July 5, Saturday, and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The order came on the petition by the film's production company Cosmos Entertainments.

The film's producers agreed to make arrangements to screen the movie in Lal Media at Palarivattom here.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the CBFC sought more time to file its reply affidavit.

The court said it cannot unnecessarily extend time to file a reply.

The court had last week asked the Board to submit in writing the decision of its revising committee regarding the movie which has not yet been certified for public viewing due to the name of its titular character -- 'Janaki'.

It had asked the Board what was wrong with the name 'Janaki'.

The CBFC revising committee, according to sources, had verbally directed the makers of JSK to change the name of the titular character, as Janaki is another name of Goddess Sita.

