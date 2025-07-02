CORRECTED-Military helicopter crashes at airport in Somalia capital

A military helicopter crashed at an airport in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Wednesday and was engulfed in flames, two staff from the airport told Reuters.

"We heard the blast and saw smoke and flames over a helicopter. The smoke entirely covered the helicopter. We do not know if it was landing or taking off," Farah Abdulle, one of the airport staff, told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if the aircraft belonged to the United States or to the African Union stabilisation and support mission, known as AUSSOM.

