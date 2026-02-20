Left Menu

Urgent Funding Needed to Prevent Humanitarian Crisis in Somalia

The U.N. World Food Programme warns that without new funding, its essential food aid in Somalia might stop by April, potentially worsening hunger for millions due to failed rains, conflict, and funding cuts. Even as a national drought emergency is declared, the WFP is seeking $95 million to maintain operations.

The United Nations World Food Programme issued a dire warning on Friday about its crucial food and nutrition assistance in Somalia. The agency cautioned that without immediate funding, operations could cease by April, putting millions at risk of increased hunger levels.

An estimated 4.4 million Somalis currently face crisis-level food insecurity. Factors contributing to this crisis include failed rainy seasons, ongoing conflict, and a decline in humanitarian funding, according to the WFP. Nearly one million people are suffering from severe hunger.

Ross Smith, director of emergency preparedness and response at the WFP, emphasized the urgency of the situation. He noted that families are losing everything and many face the brink of catastrophe. The agency requires $95 million between March and August to prevent a humanitarian disaster similar to the one narrowly avoided with international help in 2022.

