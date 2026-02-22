Somalia Courts Pakistan in High-Stakes Jet Fighter Deal
Somalia is in talks with Pakistan to purchase up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, marking a major defence investment. The acquisition is seen not only as a military enhancement but also as a political statement. The USD 900 million deal is under negotiation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:13 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development for both countries, Somalia is negotiating with Pakistan for the purchase of up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, as revealed by media sources on Sunday.
The dialogue gained momentum after Somali Air Force Commander Mohamud Sheikh Ali's visit to Islamabad earlier this month, indicating an earnest interest in bolstering Somalia's air defense capabilities.
With the deal potentially valued at USD 900 million, it represents Somalia's largest defense investment since the Cold War era, signifying not just a military upgrade but also a declaration of political autonomy and resurgence.
ALSO READ
US Military Reshuffle in Middle East Fuels Iran Tensions
U.S. Military Takes Down Suspected Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific
Controversial Strikes: US Military's War on Narco-Trafficking in Eastern Pacific
US Military's Controversial Drug Vessel Strikes in the Eastern Pacific
Tensions Surge as Iran Drafts Counterproposal Amidst U.S. Military Threats