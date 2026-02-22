Left Menu

Somalia Courts Pakistan in High-Stakes Jet Fighter Deal

Somalia is in talks with Pakistan to purchase up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, marking a major defence investment. The acquisition is seen not only as a military enhancement but also as a political statement. The USD 900 million deal is under negotiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 20:13 IST
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

In a significant development for both countries, Somalia is negotiating with Pakistan for the purchase of up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, as revealed by media sources on Sunday.

The dialogue gained momentum after Somali Air Force Commander Mohamud Sheikh Ali's visit to Islamabad earlier this month, indicating an earnest interest in bolstering Somalia's air defense capabilities.

With the deal potentially valued at USD 900 million, it represents Somalia's largest defense investment since the Cold War era, signifying not just a military upgrade but also a declaration of political autonomy and resurgence.

