Somalia Courts Pakistan in High-Stakes Jet Fighter Deal

In a significant development for both countries, Somalia is negotiating with Pakistan for the purchase of up to 24 JF-17 Thunder Block III fighter jets, as revealed by media sources on Sunday.

The dialogue gained momentum after Somali Air Force Commander Mohamud Sheikh Ali's visit to Islamabad earlier this month, indicating an earnest interest in bolstering Somalia's air defense capabilities.

With the deal potentially valued at USD 900 million, it represents Somalia's largest defense investment since the Cold War era, signifying not just a military upgrade but also a declaration of political autonomy and resurgence.